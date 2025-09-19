A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Texarkana Resources 

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that a new community partnership has been formed between the University and Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. The new partnership will allow employees of the non-profit organization to receive discounted tuition on coursework at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties on September 17, 2025.

Established in 1968, Texarkana Resources provides support for the developmentally disabled through a variety of services and programs. Services and programs include Adult Developmental Day Treatment, Vocational Training, Supported Employment, Supported Living, Haven Home Community Living, and Pre-Employment Transition Services (for ages 14-22).

“We are pleased to announce our new academic partnership with Texarkana Resources,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For more than 50 years Texarkana Resources has been dedicated to bettering and improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities. It is an honor for us to assist their employees in reaching their personal academic goals.”

“This partnership with TAMUT marks a significant step forward in recognizing and investing in the professional growth of our direct support staff at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.,” said Texarkana Resources CEO Jennifer Lewis. “By creating accessible educational opportunities, we’re not only empowering our workforce with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive but also elevating the quality of care and support we provide every day to individuals with disabilities in our community.”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Texarkana Resources will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new students their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.