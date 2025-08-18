Sponsor

Glenn H. Cowley, Sr., age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Mr. Cowley was born on September 1, 1935, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He retired from Day and Zimmerman Inc. and was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a former Sunday School teacher.

Glenn loved Jesus, his family, his church family, and a good, hearty laugh. He previously enjoyed camping with his family and woodworking in his shop. His love for serving others was an expression of the love and grace he received from Jesus. He studied the scriptures and was eager to grow in the grace and knowledge of his Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ. He firmly believed it was by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone that his salvation was secured, not by any good deeds. He loved his wife, Edith, and sacrificially cared for her until she died in 2024.

He is survived by; his seven children, Debbie Stafford of Louisville, KY, Jimmy (C.J) McLean of Hope, AR, Glenn Cowley, Jr. (Joy) of Fouke, AR, Paul McLean of Richmond, VA, Philip McLean of Dale City, VA, Diann (Bob) Evans of Catlett, VA, James Cowley (Sheri) of Galax, VA; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer Wooten (Dustin), Jonathan McLean, Josh McLean (Sara), Candace Hensley, Nicole Stafford, Natalie Stafford (Tom), Amanda Thrasher (Scott), Christopher Smith, April Smith (Gary), Justin Cowley (Delana), Courtney Grant (Bob), Nathan Cowley (Amanda), Micah Cowley (Karly), Noah Cowley; twenty three great grand-children, Colby Wooten, Haley Wooten, Bentley McLean, Dakoda McLean, Ryker Smith, Kyler Tucker, J.C. Capps, Michael Capps, Erika Johnson, Rayden Johnson (Emily), Tristen Thrasher, Breanna McCarley, Colton Cowley, Ariana Cowley, Scarlett Cowley, Calyssa Cowley, Elayna Cowley, Barrett Cowley, Garrett Cowley, Tyler Smith, Sadie James Grant, Isaac Grant, and Camden Cowley; sister, Martha Novell Allen of Austin, TX and a host of friends and other relatives

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.