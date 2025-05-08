Sponsor

Gloria Deen Wedgeworth. Age 79 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2025, at Christus St. Michel Hospital surrounded by her beloved family.

Gloria Deen was born on February 11, 1946, to parents William Leroy and Lora Irene Mooneyham in Texarkana Texas. She was the 5th of 11 children.

She married Harold Dee Wedgeworth on July 20, 1964, and raised 7 children.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Harold Dee Wedgeworth, parents William Leroy and Lora Irene Mooneyham, one son; Stephen “Stevie” Harold Wedgeworth, sisters; Evelyn Burton, Patsy Roy, brothers; Jim, Douglass and Daniel Mooneyham and son-in-law Arthur Whitfield.

She is survived by her son Timothy Wedgeworth and wife Teresa, daughter Cindy Wedgeworth, Lisa Burnes and husband Dennis, Tracy Cummings and husband Larry, daughter Jamie Mooneyham and son Daniel Mooneyham. One Sister Linda Uncel, brothers; Donny, Ricky, and Curtis Mooneyham.20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and numerous other relatives.

Gloria was a homemaker after marrying and spent most of her life raising and caring for her 7 children and later in life her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandson, who she all adored.

She loved reading her Bible, her famous “Cowboy” books and visiting with her family who she loved with all of her heart. She looked forward to family get-togethers, especially holidays, cooking and baking her famous German Chocolate Cake. She loved “Red Birds” and had quite a collection and also dearly loved her “sometimes” precious yorkie puppy Sadie. Gloria will be missed dearly by all of her friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503. Burial will be held at Old Union Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 am at Texarkana Funeral Home