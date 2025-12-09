Sponsor

Gloria Jean Bradford, age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 7, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bradford was born on March 2, 1941, in Fouke, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. Gloria was the retired owner and operator of Books Etc. (This and That Shop) and a member of the Church of Love. She was a go-getter and never hesitated to share her honest opinions with friends and family, even when the truth might be hard to hear. She found great joy in dancing with her husband and friends, and whether it was square dancing or line dancing, she embraced it with enthusiasm. Gloria was a great Elvis fan and took joy in sharing his music with anyone who would listen. Though Gloria was strong-willed and equally selfless, she never missed an opportunity to remind her family how much she loved them.

She is survived by her children, Greg and Angie Shumate of Texarkana, Arkansas, Trudy Menke of Tyler, Texas, Phil and Audra Shumate of Texarkana, Arkansas, and David and Denise Bradford of Lewisville, Texas, two sisters, Betty Henson of Wake Village, Texas, and Jane Allen of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Judy Stewart of Texarkana, Texas, Paul and Rhonda Stewart of Fayetteville, Arkansas, seven grandchildren; Christi Redfearn, Heath Shumate, Korey Kent, Alisa Henderson, Heather Smithpeters, Destiny Bradford and Bridgette Bradford; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Marc Sillivan officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service time.