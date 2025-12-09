Sponsor

Romyn Drake Alan Thurman, 2 months old, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. He was born on September 20, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas, to Karleigh Jordan and John Thurman.

During his brief but beautiful life, Romyn filled every day with love and smiles. He enjoyed listening to any kind of music, sharing sweet conversations in his baby way, and receiving endless kisses from his mom, dad, and his Aunt Mel. He was a kind and joyful soul, surrounded from the very beginning by constant love. His family describes him as the most perfect and precious baby to ever grace their world.

Romyn was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers Monica Grasty, Janelle Thurman, and Jean Strickland; great-grandfather Roy Grasty; grandfather Brian Thurman; aunt Brianna Patterson; and cousins Jessie Strickland and Ethan Hudson.

Left to cherish his memory are parents, Karleigh Jordan and John Thurman; brother, Rowyn Thurman; grandparents Kara Grasty, John Jordan, Crystal Harris Webb, John Patterson, and Jennifer Thurman; great-grandparents Tim Strickland, Genny and Buster Shaw, Sheila Coley; and great-great-grandmother Sheila Sullivan.

He is also lovingly remembered by aunts Melanie Jordan, Alexis Brush, Brianna Thurman, Jessica Thurman, Krislynn Thurman, Janelle Thurman, Haylynn Henderson, and Olivia Kvarda; uncles Trey Patterson, Aidan Jordan, Kye Jordan, Nathan Brush, Benjamin Routier, and Jaden Sexton; godparents Addie O’rand and Gavin Goben; as well as many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and friends who adored him deeply.

The graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with Brother Augustine Alaniz officiating the service. Directions to Rathburn Cemetery Take Highway US 67 West to FM 2148, turn left (south) go about 1/2 mile. Turn left (east) on small lane, continue east about 1/4 mile to metal gate at the end of the road.

Though his time on earth was short, Romyn’s impact was immeasurable. His memory will continue to live in the hearts of all who loved him.