Grace Annice Alexander, 47, passed away December 7, 2020. She was born October 24, 1973 in McAllen, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Carlson, Mr. and Mrs. George Snodgrass, and Mrs. Jo Wright.

She is survived by her husband Christopher Alexander; three sons Walter Levi Alexander, Christopher Robin Alexander Jr., and Gabriel Thomas Alexander; her parents Dr. Tom T. Wright and Mary Patricia Carlson; four brothers William Franklin Snodgrass, George Huston Snodgrass, and John Charles Snodgrass; one nephew Noah Alexander Snodgrass; her Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; and numerous other family and friends.

Memorial Services are currently pending date and time at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Boulevard.

