Drive-Through Nativities Bring Safe and Fun Holiday Cheer to Texarkana

Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and First Assembly of God-Lighthouse Ministries both invited the public to view their free drive-through nativity scenes over the weekend.

Both events were held December 11 – 13th, Friday through Sunday, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Both events were free and offered complimentary hot chocolate to guests, as well as candy and pamphlets for the children.

At Hardy Memorial, located at 6203 N Kings Highway, guests are greeted by a woman providing instructions for them to turn their radio stations to 88.1 FM for a Christmas story to play during the drive-through experience.

Guests will pass a variety of live Christmas scenes; colorful light displays and large wood animal cut outs before reaching the end of the event. Hot chocolate is then provided to the guests before they drive home.

At First Assembly of God, located at 3401 W 7th St., guests are greeted by volunteers handing out complimentary hot chocolate beverages. As they begin the drive-through experience, they encounter a unique variety of animals and characters including angels, camels and donkeys.

About halfway through, drivers enter “Bethlehem” and are surrounded by a live-action version of the city’s main market areas. At the end of the tour, a group of singing angels perform as guests exit back onto the main road.

For more information or to inquire about future events, please visit each of the church’s social media pages.

First Assembly of God-lighthouse Ministries

Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church

