Sponsor

Grace E. Shoemaker Cardwell, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, September 18, 2025 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Cardwell was born January 13, 1933 in Jacksonville, Texas. She was a retired bookkeeper and member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Cardwell and by one sister, Martha Claire Woods.

She is survived by one son, John W. Cardwell Jr. of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Elizabeth G. Cardwell of Dallas, Texas and by one sister, Carol Sue Smith of Denton, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, September 21, 2025 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5-6:30 P.M.