Grace Horn, 71, of Texarkana passed away on February 25, 2025. She was born on January 26, 1954 to Jesus and Celia Valdez in Santa Maria, California.

She is preceded in death by her father, daughter, Rebekah Moody, and sister Isabel Maggart.

Grace was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a Catholic Daughter for many years. She was also the treasurer for the church.

Survivors include her mother Celia Valdez of Ventura, California; two sons Larry Horn, Jr and Jacob Horn of Texarkana, Texas; 9 grandchildren Alyssa Blain, Wayde Moody, Kensley Moody, Justin Horn, Bella Horn, Ethan Horn, Maddie Horn, Jesse Horn, Kennedy Horn; 3 great grandchildren Rylee Cooper, Oliver Blain, Lainey Grace Blain; two brothers Jesse Valdez and Marcos Valdez; one sister Sandra Walker and a host of other relatives and close friends.

Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.