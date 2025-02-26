Sponsor

Larry Gene Schmidt, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on February 25, 2025. He was born on October 15, 1941, in VanNuys, California to Lloyd and Grace Schmidt.

Mr. Schmidt was a member of the First Lutheran Church. He was proud to have served many years in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of VFW, Disabled Veterans, Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita Schmidt; and one daughter Vickie Gail.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Micheal (Darla) Schmidt of Mooringsport, LA., Connie Johnson of Oil City, LA., Gary Schmidt of Oil City, LA., and Danna (Casey) Cutshall of Texarkana, AR.; eight grandchildren, Robin (Mike), Christpher (Christina), Daniel (Kathleen), Joel, Addam, Carlie (Brent), Canie (Sidnie) and Samantha (Jayce); fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters; all of his coffee buddies from Shorty’s Donuts; along with a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at First Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 1, 2025 from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. at First Lutheran Church. 4600 Texas Blvd Texarkana, Texas 75503.