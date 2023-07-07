Sponsor

Gregory O’neal (Bill) Hill, one of nine children, was born October 13, 1950, to the late Henry (Kasey) and Leola Hill of Texarkana, Arkansas. Gregory accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age uniting with the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and choir member. Gregory later united with Transformation Center International-Kingdom Embassy where he served faithfully until his health failed. He was always supportive of his Pastor and willingly served wherever needed.

He attended and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1968. He served in the United States Army and the United States Army National Guard during the Vietnam era. He was proud of his service to his country. Following his military service, he was employed at Red River Army Depot where he retired after more than forty-two years.

One of his favorite songs was, “Soon One Morning, Somebody Touched Me”. By the time he got to the vamp, “it must have been the hand of Lord” he had the whole house rocking, praising and some shouting. If you needed a Master of Ceremony to put you program over the top, he was your man. He was one of the best to ever do it. If he were here to today, he would ensure that praising was going on, and he would do it with grace and the power of God’s Word.

Bill, as most called him, loved his children, Ria and Brian, and was proud of all their accomplishments, both small and great. They gave him bragging rights…. Bill was an avid Razorback and die-heart Cowboy fan. He loved his grandchildren. He would drive from city to city to see those Razorbacks, taking his grandson, Tabari along with him. He was always ready to watch Bailey’s every cheer routine.

Bill was simply a joy to be around, no one could tell a good joke the way he could, and that laugh was unique and unforgettable. He loved music, and he wasn’t afraid to hit the dance floor. If the rhythm was just right, he hit what he called “the hammer”. Then he would say, “You youngsters don’t know nothing about this.”

You could often find him at the shop with his brother, cousin, and friends playing dominos. He was known as the king of dominos. He was the best domino player on this side of heaven, and when he and his brother teamed up, they were the dynamic duo. When it came to the grill, he could tickle your taste buds. Simply put, he loved God, he loved family, he loved friends, he loved mankind.

Gregory was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry (Sonny) Hill, Sim Hill, Paul Hill, Sr., Charles Ray Hill, and one sister, Lois Jones.

Gregory (Bill) leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, TaKenya Ria Hampton (J.R.), one son, Brian Hill (Tameka) of Texarkana, TX, two brothers, Rodger Hill of Los Angeles, CA, Glen Hill, Sr. (Ann), of Texarkana, AR; two sisters, Lillie Hill James of Texarkana, AR and Eva Knight (Howard) of Texarkana, TX, four grand-children, Tabari Hill, Brailey Hampton, Jayla Hampton, and Dimitrius James, one great-grandchild, Kynnedi(Twink) James and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, July 7, 2023 5:00-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, July 8, 2023 10:00 AM at Transformation Center International, 1111 Hazel Street, Texarkana, Texas. Burial in Memorial Gardens with Army Military Honors Rendered.

