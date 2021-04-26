Guy Emanuel Dickert, Jr.

Advertisement

Guy E. Dickert, Jr. age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at a local hospital.

Mr. Dickert was born on June 15, 1936, in Fouke, Arkansas to Guy E. and Edna Dickert.

He graduated from Fouke High School in Fouke, Arkansas. He continued his education at the University of Arkansas graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also received a diploma from the Southwestern Methodist University.

Mr. Dickert served as Executive Vice-President of Texarkana National Bank and Hibernia National Bank, the Board of Directors of Texana Tank Car, past President and Board of Directors of Temple Memorial Treatment Center, and past President of Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council. He is also a member of Hampton Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy E. and Edna Dickert; his wife of 57 years, Delma Dickert; and his son, Mark E. Dickert.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Nicky Dickert of Texarkana, Texas; daughter-in-law, Angie Dickert of Ashdown, Arkansas and many other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Concord Cemetery, MC 43, Fouke, Arkansas with Jerry Monholland officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hampton Church of Christ, 6262 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.