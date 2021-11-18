Guy Wheat, Sr.

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Guy Ray Wheat Sr., age 77 of Maud, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at home in Sugarcreek Twp, Ohio.

He was born on December 12, 1943, in Dallas, Texas. He served his country in the Army and the Navy, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam assigned to the Navy Seabees.

After his service, he worked at Dallas Power & Light and other companies before he relocated to Maud, Texas. There he joined Red River Army Depot as a security guard for over twenty years until retirement.

He loved spending time with his family, listening to music and enjoying the outdoors.

He was a loving man who liked to have fun and entertain you by acting silly and telling jokes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Travis Guy Wheat; mother, Oleta Faye Webb; brother, Ben Webb and sister, Jackie Webb.



Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters Louise and Edward Luttrull of Edgewood, Texas and Patsy Wheat of Plano, Texas; his wife Sina Faye Wheat of Maud, Texas; four children Mark and Cindy Wheat of Maud, Texas; Mona McGray of Marshall, Texas; Julie and Greg Caudle of Sugarcreek Township, Ohio; Guy Wheat and Cari Merritt of Redwater, Texas; twelve grandkids; great grandkids; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Faith Community Baptist Church, Maud, Texas with Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating.

Interment will be in Rock Hill Cemetery, Maud, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.



Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

