Richard Lynn Plunk

Richard Lynn “Monkey” Plunk, age 80 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 in a local nursing facility. Mr. Plunk was born August 2, 1941 in Magnolia Springs, Texas. He was self employed as a truck driver and is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Plunk of New Boston, Texas, three sons, Ricky Plunk of Jefferson, Texas, Gary and wife Amanda Plunk of Simms, Texas, Jamey and wife Stephanie Plunk of Simms, Texas, two daughters, Kim Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas, Lori Armour of Illinois, one brother, Larry and wife Lynda Plunk of Magnolia Springs, Texas, grandchildren, Blake Plunk, Mason Plunk, Katie Plunk, Justin Plunk, Amanda Plunk, Austin Plunk, Julia Plunk, Becky Plunk, Tiffany Plunk, Felicia Jones, Crystal Mirto, Brenda Armour, special friends, Steve “Bullet” Foster, Roger Walraven, Ralph Pointer, Steve Minter, W.H. Bennefield and numerous great, great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Rock Creek Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter Officiating. There is no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston

