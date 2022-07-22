Advertisement

Gwendolyn Faye Dillard Turner, was born on May 12, 1949 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Jobe Dillard, Sr. and Secession “Hazel” Dillard. She was the second of eight siblings which includes Mable Dillard White (Jesse) (deceased), Sandra Patterson (Tony), Jobe Dillard Jr. (Doreyla) (deceased), Carolyn Dillard, Claude Dillard (Susan), Phillip Dillard (Fran) and Beverly Williams (Byron).

She also leaves behind to mourn, her loving husband of 50 years John Lee Turner, Jr., one daughter Tangela Turner Tate; one son, Ladarius Dillard Turner, two grandchildren, Maddox Tate and Mason Tate and one grand dog Teddy Tate.

Gwendolyn is a Texarkana, Arkansas native and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1967. After high school she attended Texarkana College in Texarkana, Texas and Phillips Community College in Helena, Arkansas. She worked at Lone Star Army Depot in Texarkana and retired from ARKLA Gas in Helena, Arkansas. Gwendolyn was a strong, courageous individual and will be sorely missed by all of her love ones.

Viewing Saturday at Lonoke from 1:00-2:00 PM. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Lonoke Baptist Church 1841 Lonoke Avenue Texarkana, AR. with Pastor Willis Walker, Officiating and Pastor Arthur Hill, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 826 N. Kings Hwy. Wake Village, TX. under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK ARE REQUIRED! NO EXCEPTIONS!!

