Baby Halo Angel Chenell Daniels was born on November 4, 2023, sleeping in the arms of Jesus. She was born to Darrel Daniels and Kenya Wiggins both of Texarkana.

Halo is survived by her parents Darrel Daniels and Kenya Wiggins; Siblings Zendaya Thompson, Kashmie Williams, Leajha Thompson, J’son Daniels, Da’ryia Daniels, Shariahya Daniel, and Dmoni Williams; Grandparents Paula Murphy James, Gary Walthall, Lakesisha Scott, and Rodney Thompson; along with a host of other family members.

There will be no service for Baby Halo Daniels at this time.

