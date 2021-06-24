Advertisement

Harold B. Jones, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Jones was born July 5, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Irvin and Angelina Jones. He was a member of Everett Baptist Church. He also raised cattle and enjoyed studying genealogy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, J.R. Jones and one sister, Irene Scott.

Survivors include three nieces, Brenda Davis of Texarkana, Becky Daniel of New Boston, Texas and Judy McDonald of Hooks, Texas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 PM Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.