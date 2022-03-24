Advertisement

Remembering the Life of Harold Dean McDowell

Harold was known for his fun loving personality and being a great mechanic. Harold worked for Tri-State Metal as a master mechanic for 20 years.

Harold was born June 25, 1957 to Clara Mae and Redd McDowell.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Clara Mae and Redd. Two brothers: McKennley Green and Jarvis Evans, one sister: Catherine Cooper and one granddaughter: Abigail McDowell.

Harold leaves to cherish his memory :

Two sons: Demetrius McDowell & Harold Dean (Charlene) McDowell, Jr. Texarkana, AR; one daughter: Sandra (Antonio) Gulley, Nashville, AR; three brothers; Dwayne (Gwen) Cooper, Texarkana, AR; Mike Davis & Michael Davis, Tacoma, WA; one sister: Ella Denise Cooper of Monroe, LA.



9 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Jones Stuart Mortuary Lot 9th and Laurel Street, Texarkana, Arkansas, with Pastor William Beed, Eulogist

