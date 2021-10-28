Advertisement

Harrison B. Hollins, 97 was born May 2, 1924 in Texarkana, AR. He departed this life on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was employed in Construction with Lacy’s Construction Company.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter: Artie Faye Hollins and Son: Lendrick C. Hollins. He is Survived by four Daughters: Helen Vaden, Paula Tate and Shelia Whitaker of Texarkana, AR. and Daisy Hollins of Los Angeles, CA., One Son: Harrison B. Hollins, Jr. of Texarkana, AR.

Visitation is Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Terry Williams, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Mask and Social Distance Required.

