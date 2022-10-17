Advertisement

Harry John Thomas Jr 73 passed away on October 11, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 20,1949 in Findlay, Ohio to Harry John and Mildred (Sibold) Thomas Sr. He married Sandra J. St. Myer in 1968 and they divorced in 1981. He later married the love of his life Susan Bragg on Nov. 6,1983 in Amarillo, TX. and she survives.

He is survived by two daughters Lauri Thomas of Fostoria, Ohio, and Mrs. Gary (Angela) Iliff of Findlay, Ohio. One son Dennis Thomas of Fostoria, Ohio. Two stepdaughters Mrs. Hank (Sheri) Keller of New Boston, TX. and Robin Muncy of Denton, TX. and one stepson Jimmy (Kim) Gray of Beaumont, TX. He has 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. His is also survived by James (Cathy) Madden and family who were close friends and will feel his lose tremendously.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Jerry, Raymond, and Charles, three sisters Patsy

Fitch, Donna Artressia, and Lucille Thomas, stepson Robert Muncy Jr. and great-grandchild Cephas Rader.

Mr. Thomas worked for The Texas Dept. of Correction at Colfield, Michael, and Telford Units. He retired as a truck driver for 14 years with Swift Trucking.

Mr. Thomas served in the Army from 1965 to 1971 and served in Vietnam and many years with the reserves.

Memorial can be donated in lieu of flowers to The Wounded Warriors Project.

