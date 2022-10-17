Glenn Thrapp

Advertisement

Glenn Eldon Thrapp, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after a seven-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr. Thrapp was born February 14, 1940, in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot after 34 years. Glenn was a member of First Baptist Church Red Springs.

Mr. Thrapp was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years. In later years, Glenn became an officer of the board of directors for the Texarkana Genealogy Society. Way before the days of Ancestry.com, Glenn was compiling many genealogy facts, researching families, and cataloguing local cemeteries.

His talent was in furniture refinishing. He worked tirelessly to make each antique piece to his perfection. He was an avid reader who loved history. He traveled to all the U.S. states except for 2. His pride was in his two sons, Richard and David and their accomplishments.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, J.O. (Jack) Thrapp and Paula A. (White) Thrapp.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 62 years, Joan Richey Thrapp; son David Thrapp of Ft. Worth, Texas; son Richard Thrapp and wife Trina of Bryant, Arkansas; sister Judy Bonner and husband David of Texarkana, Texas; and brother Phil Thrapp and wife Mitzi of Texarkana; along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitations will be 12:00 PM – 1:00PM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

