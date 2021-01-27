Helen Calhoun

Advertisement

Helen Mary Calhoun, age 92, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her residence.

Helen was born on April 11, 1928 in Hillsboro, Texas to Lester L. Reynolds and Ada Elizabeth Keenum. She was a homemaker and a member of First Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Homer Calhoun; son, Mitch Calhoun; grandson, Ronny Dale Calhoun; and great-grandson, Dustin Calhoun.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Fred and Judy Calhoun of Atlanta, Texas, and Homer and Jan Calhoun of Bloomburg, Texas; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Rains and Rev. Kent Craft officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

