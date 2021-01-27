Sergio Grossling

Advertisement

Lt. Col. Sergio Freudenburg Grossling MD

Born: March 18, 1929 in Antofagasta, Chile

Died: January 23, 2021 Texarkana, Texas, USA

Profession: Cardiac surgeon, general surgeon

These are among his many professional credentials and accomplishments:

Colonel United States Air Force (Honorably Discharged 1978)

Colonel United States Army (Honorably Discharged 1982)

Fellow American College of Surgeons 1972

Fellow International College of Surgeons 1982

Master of Science Human Resources Management-Gonzaga University 1979

American Cyanamid Co. / Lederle International Fellowship- University of Minnesota 1962

Medical Doctor- University of Chile School of Medicine 1954

It is with great sadness that the family of Sergio F. Grossling announces that he has been called to be with The Lord. He passed away of natural causes with loved ones around him.

He was admired by many for his accomplishments in medicine in both his native Chile as well in the USA. Among his medical pioneering accomplishments was being the first heart surgeon to ever install a pacemaker device in Latin America and in doing so saved the life of a little girl. He has treated thousands upon thousands of patients, saved countless lives, and published numerous papers in various medical journals. He was a gifted surgeon, an amazing diagnostician, and was known for having a tireless work ethic.

Dr. Grossling is survived by his wife Betty, his ex-wife Higinia, and their daughters: Lilie Awsumb, Paula Salazar, Sylvia Grossling, sons: Hans Grossling, George Grossling, and their families, along with step-daughter Jackie Dorsett; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was an extremely generous man, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, with a deep faith in God. He will be missed immensely.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Texarkana, TX. Rosary 1/2 hour prior to Mass.

