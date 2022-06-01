Helen Lansdell

Advertisement

Helen Francis Lansdell, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Lansdell was born May 9, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas to Andrew and Irene (Earnest) Hopkins. She was of the Christian faith and was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook. You could not go to her house anywhere near lunchtime and not eat one of her homecooked meals. She was such a great cook that she was employed with Texarkana Arkansas School District at one time to work in the cafeteria. Mrs. Lansdell also enjoyed gardening flowers such as roses and irises. She was a loving mother and “Gran” and her whole life revolved around her large family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Lansdell.

Advertisement

Survivors include her children, Al Lansdell of Texarkana, David (Millie) Lansdell of Simms, Texas, Billy (Joann) Lansdell of Garfield, Arkansas, Kenneth Lansdell of Redwater, Texas, Janet Sharp of Hope, Arkansas, Larry (Teresa) Lansdell of Genoa, Arkansas, and Terry Lansdell of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters, Carolyn Rymer of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Virginia Rutter of Ohio; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Rev. James Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, the 30th at the funeral home.

