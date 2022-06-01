Charlotte Fuller

Advertisement

Charlotte Eugene Fuller, 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Charlotte was born April 10, 1950, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and lived in Texarkana, Arkansas, most of her life.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, William Thomas (Bill) Fuller, one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Laura Fuller, and their children, Ryan and Graham, all of Texarkana, Arkansas, and one daughter, Whitney Hanna and her children, Brennan of DeKalb, Texas, and Allie of San Angelo, Texas, one brother, Duvall Moore of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and many friends and other relatives.

Charlotte was a 1968 graduate of Hope High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and a faithful nursery volunteer. After thirty-five years of service to children and the community, she retired from teaching with the Genoa Central School District. Charlotte was also a Miller County Master Gardener and a Miller County Election Commissioner, where her work during the 2020 election was noted as invaluable by fellow poll workers. She never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know people. Charlotte was a devoted sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was feisty, witty, and none too hesitant to let you know how she felt on a matter. Charlotte loved her Savior while on this earth, and she will be terribly missed until the glorious reunion.

The family will receive guests at Trinity Baptist Church sanctuary on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Graveside services will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:00 am at Shiloh Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to CASA for Children Texarkana, 1201 Main Street, Texarkana, Texas 75504, or Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

