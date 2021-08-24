Advertisement

Helen Marie Hudnall, age 81 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Hudnall was born July 19, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas. She was retired as a Quality Inspector with Lockheed Martin and is preceded in death by her parents, Andie and Velma Anderson and a brother, Alvis Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hudnall of New Boston, Texas, four children, Marlene Mowry of Arkansas, Sidney Rovnak of Dupont, Washington, James Ireland of New Boston, Texas, Shannan Johnson of Whiteoak, Texas, her grandchildren, Jolene and husband Jevin Anderson, Samantha Rovnak, Ryan Rovnak, Tyler Rovnak, Abel Johnson, Noah Johnson, 3 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Christine Klien of Texarkana, Arkansas, Inez Rowe of Texarkana, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.