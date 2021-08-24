Advertisement

Charles Tarantino, age 46, of Wake Village, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Charles was born November 2, 1974 in Talihina, Oklahoma. He was employed with United Parcel Service (UPS) and a member of Harmony Grove Church. Charles loved life to the fullest, his family was always his first priority. Any sporting event or activity his children were involved in, he was there to coach them along the way. He was also an avid Texas Long Horn fan. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Tarantino, one sister, Kristen Williams and one brother, Anthony Tarantino.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Theresa Tarantino of Wake Village, Texas; one son, James Tarantino of Wake Village, Texas; three daughters Gabrielle Tarantino, Aaleisa Tarantino and Arya Tarantino all of Wake Village, Texas; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Clinton and Amanda Bohanan of Rogers Arkansas; Joseph Bohanan of Wake Village, Texas; Eric Bohanan of Redwater, Texas; one sister, Kathy Bohanan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Gail Thacker of Fouke, Arkansas, two grandchildren, Dakota Chapman and Anthony Tarantino and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Charles’ life will be 2:00 P. M. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Pastor David Osborne officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 P. M.