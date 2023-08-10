Sponsor

Henry (BaBa) Etta Childs was born February 1, 1933 in Nash Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Ray D. Cattie Hamilton. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Nash, Texas. Later in life, she joined God’s House of Prayer in Texarkana, Texas. To know HenryEtta was to know love itself. She had a way of making everyone around her feel welcome and at ease. She was always gracious with her time, effort, energy, and love. Her sweet smile but quick wit could fill you with joy and laughter. Her life was well lived and full to the very end. HenryEtta attended Macedonia High School and retired from Red River Army depot. She loved traveling, with some of her favorite places being Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Winstar, and many other places throughout her life. Adventure was always just around the corner for her. HenryEtta is preceded in death by her (Brothers) – George Hamilton and Macro Ford, (Son) Mitchell Ray Childs, (Daughter) Trisha Ann Childs Gellington and (Daughter In-Law) Judith Ann Childs Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. She leaves in the loving hands of God: Daughters: Joyce Childs (Nash Texas) and Anette (Jessie) Harris (Texarkana Texas) Sons: Ulyses Childs Jr (Arlington Texas) and Michael (Brigail) Childs (Forney Texas) Sister-in-Law: Mary Jean Hamilton (Nash Texas) Special friend: Zephyr Bagsby (Dekalb Texas) A host of friends, Nephews, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren along with many other relatives.

Visitation Thursday, August 10, 2023 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Friday, August 11, 2023 1:00 PM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Barry Abner, Eulogist. Burial immediately after the service.

