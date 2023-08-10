Redwater ISD One of 12 School Districts in the State to Receive TAEA Recognition as a District of Distinction for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Sponsor

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) has named Redwater ISD one of 12 school districts to receive the District of Distinction Award for four consecutive years. As one of the top district winners, the Redwater ISD Visual Art programming is now considered to be in the top 5.5% in Texas.

The TAEA District of Distinction Award is earned by providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond. For the 2023 award, each district submitted documentation they met from a 14-point rubric covering the 2022-23 school year.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fifth year that TAEA is honoring districts who meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.

“Redwater ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Sandra Newton, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA. “It is a true testament to their visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continue to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

“We are home to an art team of five teachers who are outstanding in art leadership and promoting the arts in our district and community, shared Dr. Kelly Burns, Superintendent of Schools. “Our efforts toward a well-rounded education is rich in creative opportunities, thereby allowing success for all.”

Members of the RISD art team include: Catherine Chiles, Stacy Deaton, Tabitha Houchens, Stacie Norton and Carrie Slay.

Winning school districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, November 17, 2023.

TAEA is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States. It is the mission of TAEA to promote quality visual arts education through leadership, advocacy, service, and professional development.

