Henry Lee Wright was born October 7,1943 to the late Johnny and Louise Wright.

Henry entered into eternal rest on Tuesday August 15, 2023.

He was a life long resident of Forman Arkansas. He joined Red Oak Grove Baptist Church a a early age. He attended Unity High School. He married Arnice Cursh.

Funeral Service Saturday, August 26,2023 10:00 AM Cedar Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Curtis Winfrey, Eulogist. Burial in Rod Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashdown, Arkansas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

