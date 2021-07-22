Henry Reynolds

Advertisement

Henry J. Reynolds was born February 5, 1945 in Batesville (Sandtown), AR. He was welcomed into his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the age of 76 in Texarkana, TX.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, as well as a life member of the Hooks Masonic Lodge. Henry always had a love for mankind and never missed the chance to share the Gospel of Jesus. He was always willing to minister to someone in need whether it be through the Friendship Center, or through the work of Christ.

With a strong work ethic and a mission-driven heart, Henry taught his children and grandchildren how to work hard and take pride in what they accomplished as well. He never missed the chance to read the Holy Bible to the children as he sat with them at night. It was his goal in life to make sure his children and grandchildren knew Christ personally.

Henry never met a stranger; his hand was always outstretched to everyone around him. He was always willing to help people no matter their circumstances. Henry was previously a Sheet Metal Fabricator at both Red River Army Depot and Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant.

Henry and his beloved wife Shirley were active members of Mandeville Baptist Church in Texarkana, AR.

Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Reynolds and Nettie Dunegan Reynolds of Batesville (Sandtown), AR; siblings, Bettie Ann Pool, William J. Reynolds, Wanda Reynolds Smith, Boyd Reynolds, Jurle Reynolds, Steve Reynolds, Tex Reynolds, and Lottie Carolyn Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Reynolds of Texarkana, Texas; his siblings, Gene and Barbara Reynolds of Texarkana, Texas and Murle Acklin Thompson of Clinton, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Charity Reynolds of Canton, Texas, Steve and Susie Reynolds of Queen City, Texas; and his daughter and son-in-law, Tammie and Jonathan Nuckels of Atlanta, Texas; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews

The celebration of Henry’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Hickory Street Baptist Church with visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made in Henry’s name to the Mandeville Baptist Church.