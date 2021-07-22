Jane Davenport

Advertisement

Jane Davis Davenport, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Davenport was born January 17, 1934 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was former teacher with the Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas School District. She also coached cheerleading at Texas High. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Arkansas, the Texarkana Country Club and the Little River Country Club, former member of the Junior League of Texarkana, and the Texarkana Antique Car Club. Jane loved to show her 1970 Red Mustang at car shows around the Four State Area. In the early 60’s she taught swimming and water ballet at Texarkana Country Club to many students. She loved to have her championship Dobermans shown by professional handlers, in dog shows across the United States. In her spare time, she enjoyed grooming dogs. She attended Southern Methodist University and graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She was well known for her political stand in the community, but most of all she was an AVID RAZORBACK FAN and loved to call the hogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, EC Davenport, her parents, Joe “A. L” and Louise Davis, three brothers-in-law Ed Phillips, Glen Davenport, Billy “Red” Davenport, one sister-in-law, Linda Davenport, one very special niece, Kelle Ray.

She is survived by her daughter, Dara Davenport Maudlin of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sister, Jo Gwen Phillips of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Danny and Judy Key of Friendswood, Texas; one niece, Donna Brombacher of Texas; two nephews, Scott Davenport and his wife Terry of Willis Point, Texas; and Joe Doss Phillips and his wife Bennie of Texarkana, Texas; and her very special friend, Jane Lacey of Spring, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 10:00 A. M. Thursday at Rondo Memorial Park with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Texarkana Animal Shelter, 203 Harrison Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

A celebration of life will be at a later time at Little River Country Club.