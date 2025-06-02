Sponsor

Henry W. Murry, 94, went home to be with Jesus on May 30, 2025.

Mr. Murry was born on January 6, 1931, to Huelett and Myrtle Murry in Bloomburg, TX.

He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana, and a Mason.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching westerns, reading, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved God, his family and his country, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Henry is preceded in death by his loving wives, Fern Murry and Martha Murry and his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sheila Hart, Mike Murry and wife Kay, Donna Morris and husband Mike, Anita Smith and husband Alan, Vickie Daley and husband Mike, and Tori Gartman and husband Wade; eight grandchildren, Brian Murry, Amy Tilton, Katie Nelson, Andy Smith, Alex Smith, Mandi DeMars, Kyle DeMars, Madison Gartman; eight great-grandchildren, Brylee Murry, Nehemiah Tilton, Kayson Baxley, Marshall Murry, Kinlee Baxley, Beckett Tilton, Kaycee Nelson, Obadiah Tilton, Harris Muhic, and Nora Muhic; one brother, Gene Murry and wife Betty; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.