Carl Little Chief Jensen, age 35, of Ashdown, Arkansas, passed away on May 25, 2025. He was born on January 4, 1990, in Reno, Nevada to Ladona Lee and Carl Jensen, Jr.

He spent his working days as a deputy sheriff for Little River County. Before that, he started serving with Adult Protective Services in Northeast Texas followed by probation and parole officer with the Arkansas Correction Center (ACC) which he enjoyed.

He caught the “ball bug” at the tender age of 1, when he became the bat boy for his cousin’s little league. He later became a huge fan of most, if not all, of Seattle Washington’s teams and kept kicking around the idea of moving there. He blamed his mom for that because when he was 6 months old, she dipped his tiny toes into the clean, cold waters of the Pacific Ocean.

When Carl was off duty, he loved jumping into his jeep and hitting the back roads, jamming to his favorite tunes- no genre was off limits and attending events with friends and family. He and his mom made up a game they would play, you must guess the artist or song within a few notes or words. Baseball and softball were one of his life’s passions whether he was playing or watching.

From the moment he was born, he was special. I say this because he looked as though he had been freshly pulled from a mold- his face had a perfectly straight line down the center of his forehead to his chin, as if a potter just unmolded him and hadn’t yet cleaned the seams.

Carl has always been protective of those he loved and stood up for those that could not. His personality was magnetic – people were naturally drawn to him. And he was a comic, too. My favorite would have to be when he pulled his “Candice” act.

As a kid, he used to drive the neighbors crazy by endlessly throwing a tennis ball against the lawn shed to practice his fielding and catching.

Carl was a man of action and let those actions show his love of life, his family and close friends. Carl was so much more than just a son, brother, grandson, friend… he was always that ear to listen to your problems or just to vent. He was the person to just sit with, so you knew someone was there. Carl was a protector at heart. He cared deeply for his family and friends. His loyalty, kindness, and unwavering support left a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know him.

After high school, Carl attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on a baseball scholarship studying nursing until he threw out his arm. He came back to Texarkana to complete his general education at Texarkana Community College. He finally finished college at Texas A&M of Texarkana with his Bachelor of Psychology degree.

He was preceded in death by both maternal grandparents: Donald (Don) Ellis from Willow Springs, Missouri and Virginia Ellis of Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Left to cherish his memory are Ladona and Robert Adams (mother and dad) of Texarkana, Texas; Courtney Adams (sister) of Denton, Texas; Charles Adams (brother) of Texarkana, Texas; Clorissa Adams (sister) of Columbia, Missouri; Aiden Adams (nephew) of Texarkana, Texas; Robert and Vickie Adams (grandparents) of Gravette, Arkansas; Carl Jensen, Jr (father) of Sacramento, California; Carl R. Jensen, Sr. (grandfather) of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; Carma Jensen (aunt) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Tommy Jensen (uncle) of Nevada; Lance Jensen (uncle) of Claremore, Oklahoma; Becky Ellis (aunt) of Texarkana, Texas; and many cousins and a vast number of friends and colleagues.