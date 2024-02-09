Sponsor

Herman Joe Phillips “Smokey”, age 62, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Monday, February 5, 2024 in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Phillips was born December 19,1961 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Texarkana Water Utilities. He enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing whenever the opportunity arose, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family. He was known to be a jokester and he enjoyed having fun. Mr. Phillips was a very kind hearted man, who was always looking out for others. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Fannie Phillips and one brother, Paul Daniel Phillips.

He is survived by his four brothers and sister in-law, Allen and Rhonda Phillips, James Phillips, Arnold Phillips, Les Whitley; one sister, Gloria Phillips and a number of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

