Captain Herman Plattner, age 86, of Hooks, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. He was born in Elgin, Minnesota, on August 13, 1939.

Herman graduated from Elgin High School on May 29, 1958. He married the love of his life, Lois Dobrinzk Plattner, on July 29, 1959, in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The two shared a lifetime of adventure and dedication, traveling the world together through Herman’s military service before eventually settling in Hooks, Texas to raise their family.

Herman proudly served in the United States Army for 32 years, achieving the final rank of Captain. His service included two active-duty tours in Vietnam as well as assignments in many other locations around the world.

He was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Texarkana, Texas, where Pastor Scott Sunbye resides. Deep involved in his community, Herman served on the Leary School Board and spent countless hours helping neighbors and supporting those in need. Alongside his wife Lois, he owned and operated Plattner’s Mobile Homes, moving trailer homes and building a business rooted in hard work and service.

In his free time, Herman loved spending time with his beloved dogs Wolfy and Popcorn, shopping, fishing, traveling, mowing, and being surrounded by family. Those who knew him remember him as hardworking, stubborn in the best way, funny, kind-hearted, caring, dedicated, faithful, and deeply committed to both family and community.

He was preceded in death by his Wife Lois Plattner; sons Randell Plattner and Bradley Plattner.

He is survived by his four children Wayne Plattner, Amber Shelly, Matthew Plattner, and Nicole Plattner; grandchildren Rebecca Plattner, Melissa Plattner, Luke Plattner, Tommy Shelly, Toby Plattner, and Kase Lee Shelly; a man’s best friend Wolfy and Popcorn; a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the First Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Sundbye officiating. Visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, on Monday, December 8, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.