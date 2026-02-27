SPONSOR

Herman William Coleson September 9, 1944 – February 17, 2026 It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Herman William Coleson. Herman courageously battled several different health issues that never defeated his Spirit to live. He peacefully passed in his sleep with dignity intact at age 81. Herman was born on September 9, 1944 to Robert L and Elaine (Bryant) Coleson in Monroe, LA. His Father was a Naval Commander and WWIi Pilot. Herman spent his childhood living in many different places. When his father went into the reserves he went to work for the FAA at Tinker Airforce Base in Oklahoma, Herman’s family settled in Norman, OK where he graduated from Norman High School. Herman then married Tina and moved to Houston,TX were he sold encyclopedias until he was to become a father for the first time. He always took family seriously. He then decided best to go back home to Norman, Ok and enlist in the military. He enlisted in and served the United States Army from January 1963 and was honorably discharged in January 1972 (9years) which included his tour in Vietnam. He lived in Virginia after his discharge from the Army where he started Community College and worked odd jobs until he decided to move his 2nd wife, Joyce and their family from Virginia to what he considered to be his home, Norman, OK, He completed his Bachelors Degree in Art Education in 1978 at the University of Oklahoma. He then began teaching art at West Mid High School in Norman and as he said “so my family could eat,” began working as a yearbook salesman traveling all over Western Oklahoma supporting and teaching students how to keep memories in the form of yearbooks. Herman was known to be the “Mother Hen” of his children and that quality carried over to his grandchildren too! . As his children grew up and left the home, he was able to return to his passion of teaching art. He taught at Idabel, OK High School in 1995-96 where he retired in January 2000. He spent his retirement years with his love, Tammie, Traveling, breeding German Shepherd working class dogs and staying in touch with his military buddies. He was very proud of his service and these connections remained very important to him throughout his life. Herman also loved spending time with his grandkids and had many friends who he never forgot. He never met a stranger! In July 1997 he and his third wife Tammie moved from Idabel,OK to Hooks, TX where he lived the rest of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L Coleson, Elaine Bryant Coleson and daughter Cathy. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Tammie of their home in Hooks, TX, ex wife Joyce of NC, son, Michael and wife Heather of Garland, TX, daughter, Jennifer and husband Bryan of Norman, OK, son Jonathan and wife Shirley of Texarkana, AR, step daughter Lisa ,of Arvada, CO, 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, sister, Janet and spouse, 2 nephews and 3 nieces of CA, brother Gerald of Norman, OK and ex wife Tina. There will be a service held at St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Norman, OK on March 6, 2026 at 10 am. At 1215 pm, the Patriot Guard Riders will lead a procession to Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK. His final resting place will be in the Columbarium with Honors. Ft Sill National Cemetery at 2:00 pm which is located in the shadow of Mt. Scott where he enjoyed and spent wonderful times camping, fishing and canoeing with his children and loved ones.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

