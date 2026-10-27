Hershel Lee Sims Jr.
It is with great grief the we announce the transition of Hershel Lee Sims. Mr. Sims, 79 of Texarkana, TX departed this earthly Life on Monday, October 26, 2026 at Pam Specialty Hospital. Please visit this page at a later date for the...
November 25, 1946 – October 26, 2026
It is with great grief the we announce the transition of Hershel Lee Sims. Mr. Sims, 79 of Texarkana, TX departed this earthly Life on Monday, October 26, 2026 at Pam Specialty Hospital. Please visit this page at a later date for the service and obituary info.
Courtesy of Richardson Hill Funeral Home.