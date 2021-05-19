Hickson Tommie

Advertisement

Tommie Joyce Griffith Hickson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tommie was born May 6, 1950 in Little Rock, AR to Clarence and Lois Brazile. She lived most of her life in Texarkana, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lois Brazile; her brother Buddy Brazile; and her sister and her husband Brenda and Johnny Boydston.

She is survived by her husband William (Willy) Hickson; sons Brady Griffith and John Sullivan of Texarkana, AR., Matthew Hickson of Fouke, AR.; daughter, Amanda Griggs of Georgetown, AR.; 11 grandkids, Annsley and Bradie Griffith, Hayden and Ethan Hickson of Fouke, AR., Presley and Jasmine Griffith of Connecticut, Harley, Cheyenne, and Hailey Breshahan, Tucker Blackman, and Gage Palmer all of Heber Springs, AR.; one great-granddaughter Ava Griffith of Connecticut; brother Don and his wife Stephanie Brazile of Conway, AR.; sisters Kathy and her husband Jerry Welsh of San Augustine, TX., Barbara Stovall of Texarkana, TX., Judy Foster of Simms, TX., Linda Chambers of Nashville, Ar., and Pam Bailes of Calhoun, GA.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.