Jerald Green

Jerald Glen Green, age 80, of Redwater, Texas, died Monday, May 17, 2021 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Green was born October 19, 1941 in Redwater, Texas. He was retired from Coca-Cola Company, was a member of First Baptist Church, Red Springs where he served as Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle Green; parents, Allen David Green and Lorenia Bivens Green and by one brother, Allen David Green, Jr.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Rogers and husband John of Maud, Texas, Dana Morris of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Merele Cupps of Texarkana, Texas and Patricia Ward of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Jason Rogers, Brittnee Rogers, Roxanne Broyles and husband Noah and Deana Morris; five great grandchildren, Abi Rogers, Jaxon Rogers, Jase Rogers, Rylyn Broyles, Riley Broyles, Lauren Broyles, Bryson Griffie and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Red Springs with Rev. Brian Humphries and Rev. Doug Knight officiating. Private Burial will be in Redwater Cemetery under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church, Red Springs, 1101 FM 991 Texarkana, TX 75501