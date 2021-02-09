Advertisement

Hilda Louise Johnson, 98, of Texarkana, Texas passed away February 6, 2021. She was born June 3, 1922 in Lackawanna, New York.

She served her country as a Naval Nurse during World War II, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. She was a member at St. James Episcopal Church, a member of the Military Officers Association of America, and a former member of the Texarkana Regional Chorale and the Texarkana Little Theatre. She worked as a Nurse Anesthetist for thirty-one years at St. Michael’s Hospital from 1948 to 1979 in the Anesthesiology Department. Ms. Johnson went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health Care Administration in 1980 from Ottawa University in Kansas, forty years after she had completed high school at the age of 58. She loved traveling the world and enjoyed playing golf, she shot a Hole in One at Northridge Country Club in May 1980.

Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Johnson and Bertha Beauregard Johnson; and her sisters Doris Staniunas and Betty Tetreault.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Frank Tetreault, Jr. of Arlington, VA, Janice Ferenchick of Northboro, MA, Shirley Tetreault of Northboro, MA, Kevin Tetreault of Northboro, MA, and Keith Tetreault of Hubbardston, MA.

A Memorial Service for Ms. Johnson will be held at a later date, at St. James Episcopal Church.

