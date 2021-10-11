Advertisement

Homer Augustus Stovall, Jr. age 96, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Stovall was born May 29, 1925, in Bright Star, Arkansas, and lived in Fouke most of his life. Mr. Stovall was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of Faith Chapel. Junior enjoyed spending time working in his garden and fishing. He was a gentle, friendly man who never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Ruby Stovall, of Fouke, Arkansas; three daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Ray Mundinger of Leary, Texas; Shelia and Dwight Trexler of Texarkana, Arkansas; Vickie and Tommy Keister of Fouke, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law; Randy and Mary Jane Stovall of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother, Sammy Stovall of Houston, Texas; and one sister, Dorothy Stephens of Conroe, Texas; ten grandchildren, Russell Cook and his wife Candace, Chase Trexler and his wife Kimberley, Casey Trexler and his wife Jordan, Chris Keister, Amy Karr and her husband Michael, Jason Stovall, Melissa Chandler and her husband Drew, Lynn Cunningham and his wife Virginia, Eric Cunningham and his wife Phyllis, Jeffrey Cunningham and his wife Tena and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Don Brankel officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

