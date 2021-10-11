Advertisement

Margie Danner, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 5, 1937, in Vancouver, Washington, to George and Teresa Dewey.

Mrs. Danner spent her working days as an assembly worker. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, reading western books, feeding animals, and loving her dog and cats. Her family described her as an assertive and sassy woman. She was a member of Victory Christian Church in Texarkana, Texas.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and a Christian sister in the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Danner; two brothers, Alan Dewey and George H. Dewey; one sister, Barbara Ellis; and one son, Terry Castro.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sue Wilson, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews in the Pacific Northwest; a loving church family; her little dog Mop; and two cats, Sammy and Snoopy.

A local memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

