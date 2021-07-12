Hope Hodge

Advertisement

Hope Sparks Hodge, age 92, of New Boston, Texas, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at her son’s residence.

Mrs. Hodge was born February 20, 1929, in Tinsman, Arkansas to W.E. and Verna Sparks. She was retired from Lone Star Ammunition Plant and was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. Mrs. Hodge enjoyed gardening and quality family time. She was an excellent cook for her large family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay W. Hodge; one daughter, LaVon Aven; son, Steve Dews; two stepsons, Bobby Hodge and Woody Hodge; and one step-granddaughter, Nicky Hodge and one great-granddaughter, Megan Daniel.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Maila Dews of Maud, Texas; one brother, Pete Sparks; ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Shane) Daniel, Eric Dews, Wade (Brittany) Dews, Coryanne (Austin) Akers, Jeton Powe, Dustin Aven, David Hodge, Holly Hodge, Molly Hodge and Kelly Hodge; eleven great-grandchildren, Dalton Daniel, Beau Daniel, Cody Daniel,

Lauren Daniel, Carson Dews, Clay Dews, Christopher Dews, Lane Dews, Holden Akers, Lydia Akers, Scarlett Akers, Bo Bennett and Lexie Bennett; along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.