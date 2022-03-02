Advertisement

Horace Glenn Freeman, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born on April 17, 1929, in Nash, Texas, to George W. and Dora (Mosley) Freeman.

Mr. Freeman spent his working days as a Supervisor for Texarkana Water Utilities. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, and working in his greenhouse. His biggest passion was flying airplanes.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Texarkana, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served honorably in the Korean War.

His family described him as a hard-working and kind-hearted man, who had a passion for serving the Lord.

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye E. Smith; his daughter, Barbara O. Goodwin; his stepson, Aaron Lovell Engle; his grandson, Douglas Davis; and his son-in-law, Kenneth Foster.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters and one son-in-law, Glenda and John Gale, Sharon Foster; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, prior to the service. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

