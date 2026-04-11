Howard Coday

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May 29, 1960 – April 7, 2026

With deep love and heavy hearts, we share that Howard D. Coday—our beloved Rex—passed away on April 7, 2026, surrounded by love.

Rex was a devoted husband, a proud and loving father, a loyal friend, and a steady, kind presence to so many. He loved fishing, reading, researching, teaching, and connecting with people from all walks of life. Happy, confident, and assertive, he brought light and reassurance simply by being himself.

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Above all, he deeply loved his wife, Maria, and his beloved daughter Daria—the apple of his eye—along with her husband, Zeia, a cherished part of the family. He also held his dear family and friends, near and far, close to his heart.

He was welcomed into rest by his parents, Shirley J. Coday and Henry D. Coday, and is remembered by his sisters Tammy Roberts, Pamela Burns, and Priscilla Newton, as well as family abroad and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private family farewell will be held, with a celebration of life to be shared with friends at a later time.

He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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