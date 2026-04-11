Maria Kelly

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May 3, 1953 – April 1, 2026

Maria Eileen Kelly

1953-2026

SPONSOR

Ms. Maria Eileen “Rhea” Kelly, age 72, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Born on May 3, 1953, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Kelly and Denise Marie Gosnell Kelly.

Maria dedicated her life to caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant before retiring. Her nurturing spirit extended far beyond her profession; she was a compassionate soul who found joy in helping others and fostering meaningful connections. She embraced a quiet and simple life, finding beauty in the small moments—whether it was sipping her morning coffee while watching wildlife outdoors or walking and spending cherished time with her loved ones.

Maria’s family was the cornerstone of her life. She is survived by her children: Rebecca Eileen Gray (and husband Richard), Veronica Diane Tomblin (and husband Shawn), Jeremy Lee Kelly (and wife April), Jason Lee Kelly (and wife Shannon); her bonus sons: Joshua Aaron Pannell (and wife Natalie) and Jeffery Alvin Pannell (and wife Codi); as well as her siblings: Christopher Edward Kelly (and wife Christine) and Linda Diane Kelly Painter (and husband Grady). She also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones who will forever cherish her memory. Among those closest to her heart were James and Janie Pannell, who were very dear friends.

Maria was predeceased by her parents; her brother Clifford Earnest Kelly; and her great-granddaughter Adrianna Jane McHam. Though their absence brought sorrow to Maria’s life, she carried their memories with love and grace.

Her legacy is one of kindness and understanding—a testament to a heart that knew no boundaries. Maria’s capacity for love shaped every relationship she touched, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her life serves as a reminder that love does not end but grows and adapts, continuing to bring people together in profound ways.

A service to honor Maria’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor her memory by fostering kindness, understanding, and connection in your own relationships—just as she so beautifully did.

May Maria Eileen “Rhea” Kelly’s memory bring comfort to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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