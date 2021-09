Advertisement

It is with great sadness that the family of Howard Kirk announce his sudden passing on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the age of 50.

Howard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Joann Kirk; daughters, Terrica Kirk, Alison Kirk and Courtney Kirk; grandchildren, Layla, Kylee, and Ayden; mother, Frances (Ray) Davidson; and numerous other family members and friends.

Howard was predeceased by his father Everett Sonny Kirk and his loving grandparents.