Lynn Towler

Lynndell “Lynn” T. Towler, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in a local hospital surrounded by her children.

Mrs. Towler was born July 5, 1945, in Lake Charles, Louisiana and was of the Catholic faith. Lynn never sat still. She was always busy cooking for her family, sewing or gardening. She loved being outdoors with the fresh air and putting her green thumb to good use. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her purpose for life. She was simply the best in all their eyes and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Clara Osborne; two brothers, Charles and Glenn Osborne; one great-granddaughter, Zoey Cigainero; and one nephew, Tommy Osborne, Jr.

Survivors include her children, George E. Cigainero and wife, Clida, Tina Cigainero, and Michael A. Cigainero and wife Danielle; eight grandchildren, Kassie Sprayberry, Bailey Sprayberry, Michael’a Wais, Arron Cigainero, Allen Cigainero, Robin Roberts, Amanda Baker, and Derek Baker; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Grier and Lottie Barnnett; three brothers, Tommy Osborne, Curtis Osborne, and Richard Osborne along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.