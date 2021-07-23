Advertisement

Hoyt Clifford Burleson, age 97 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in a local facility. Mr. Burleson was born July 27, 1923 in New Boston, Texas. He was a mechanic with Bowie County Schools, member of First Baptist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by his wife, Birdie Burleson.

He is survived by two sons, Charles and wife Kathy Burleson of Hooks, Texas, Billy and wife Nancy Burleson of New Boston, Texas, his grandchildren, Patricia and husband Jason Haley of Hooks, Texas, Chris Burleson of Redwater, Texas, Randy and wife Holley Burleson of New Boston, Texas, Gary Burleson of Avery, Texas, Tonda Perkins of New Boston, Texas, Gala Pond of New Boston, Texas Scott Cooper of New Boston, Texas, 9 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Kevin Schutte officiating. Interment will be in Ring wood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

The family would like to give a special THANK YOU to the Staff of Reunion Plaza.